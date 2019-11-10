Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For six drivers, Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway is a win-or-go-home scenario.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500, the penultimate race of the Cup Series playoffs. Two drivers, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., already have qualified for next week’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are vying to fill the final two spots.

So, yeah, there’s a lot on the line in the desert.

Busch will start on the pole alongside Logano, while Hamlin, Truex and Larson round out the top five.

Here’s how and when to watch the Phoenix playoff race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images