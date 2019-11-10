Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears unlikely we’ll ever see Cam Newton throw another pass for the Panthers.

Newton, who’d been sidelined since Week 2 with a foot injury, was placed on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week. The veteran quarterback since has become further expandable via the emergence of Kyle Allen, who owns a 5-1 record since taking over under center.

But as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport highlighted Sunday, Newton’s current contract situation sets the stage for the three-time Pro Bowl selection to be dealt in the offseason.

“My understanding that is the likely scenario, that Cam Newton is playing for a different team next season and here’s why: He’s due about $19 million in salary, none of it guaranteed,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay.” “He is a franchise quarterback who is intent on being healthy for March. That means he is very tradable, similar to Joe Flacco. A place, by the way, let’s say like, Chicago if they’re in the market for a quarterback, (that’s) something that from my understanding Cam Newton would, in fact, welcome if that all worked out.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Panthers QB Cam Newton is now considering surgery following being placed on IR, with the goal of being healthy by March… when his future will be decided. pic.twitter.com/P3iVbughE9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2019

The Bears certainly would be a logical fit, but it wouldn’t be shocking if Newton fields multiple suitors come March. The Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos also have been floated as potential landing spots for the No. 1 overall pick from 2011.

