Liverpool’s quest for English soccer supremacy is set to wind through the home of a one-time giant.

Liverpool will visit Aston Villa on Saturday at Villa Park in Round 11 of the Premier League game. The Reds lead the division with 28 points after 10 games, while the Villans are in 15th place with 11 points to date in their first top-flight season since 2015-16.

Questions over the fitness of attacking stars surround this game. Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is vying to return from a calf injury in time to face Liverpool. Reds star Mohamed Salah is healthy again, having missed last weekend’s win over Tottenham due to an ankle problem.

Here’s how to watch Aston Villa versus Liverpool

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. ET

TV: No broadcasters will air the game in the United States

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

