Two playoff-caliber teams are set to meet in the second Thanksgiving matchup of Week 13.

The Dallas Cowboys will continue their tradition of playing host on Thanksgiving as they welcome the Buffalo Bills to AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are coming off a tough loss to the New England Patriots last weekend, which dropped them to 6-5 and created plenty of questions surrounding their offense.

The Bills remain the surprise team of the AFC, sitting at 8-3 after a dominating 20-3 win over the Denver Broncos.

For the Cowboys, they’ll look to get back on track with a win. For the Bills, it’s an opportunity to continue proving people wrong.

Here’s how to watch Bills-Cowboys online:

When: Thursday, Nov. 28, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

