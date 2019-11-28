Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics took care of the Kyrie Irving-less Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, but we did get one holiday surprise from head coach Brad Stevens.

Stevens was asked about his favorite Thanksgiving dish prior to tip-off while meeting with reporters at TD Garden, and his answer likely will surprise some Boston fans. The 43-year-old labeled his wife’s “jello pretzel salad” as his favorite Thanksgiving dish.

“It’s got a base of pretzels, something very unhealthy, and then jello and strawberries on top,” Stevens said, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. “It’s outstanding.”

Brad Stevens said his favorite Thanksgiving dish is a dessert his wife makes called Jello Pretzel Salad: “It’s got a base of pretzels, something very unhealthy, and then jello and strawberries on top. It’s outstanding.” — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) November 27, 2019

Stevens and the Celtics head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets for the second straight game Friday at Barclays Center. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. ET.

