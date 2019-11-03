Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Neither the Denver Broncos nor Cleveland Browns are particularly good, but they aren’t totally awful.

So when you think of it that way, there’s a fun one in on deck Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

These teams have just two combined wins so far this season, with the Browns recording five losses while Denver has six. The Broncos defense actually is pretty good, while the Browns’ offense should be better than it is. To this point, though, turnovers have derailed the high hopes the Browns had entering this season.

Here’s how to watch Browns vs. Broncos online:

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

