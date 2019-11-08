Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are heading back to the Czech Republic.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday that the Bruins and Nashville Predators would begin the 2020-21 season with a game in Prague as part of the NHL Global Series. The Bruins also played in Prague back in 2010 against the Arizona Coyotes, and Boston, of course, went on to win the Stanley Cup later that season.

It also will be a homecoming of sorts for two of the B’s top-six forwards, as David Pastrnak and David Krejci both are from the Czech Republic.

The exact date of the game will be announced once next season’s schedule is released, but it will be played at the O2 Arena. What is known for now though is that both the B’s and Preds will finish their training camps in Europe and will each play an exhibition game against a European team. For Boston, that’ll be a tilt against Adler Mannheim at SAP Arena in Germany.

This isn’t the only international game the Bruins have played in recent memory, either. The B’s and Calgary Flames played each other twice in China during the 2018 preseason.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images