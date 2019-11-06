If you’re into college sports, you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.
It all starts Friday afternoon with a women’s Hockey East matchup as Holy Cross travels to take on No. 4 Northeastern, followed by an ACC men’s basketball battle between Harvard and Northeastern, two teams looking to start off the season on a positive note.
Next up is a stacked Saturday, headlined by three men’s college hockey games. No. 19 Boston College takes on UConn in the afternoon, while the evening hours feature Boston University squaring off with No. 11 Providence and No. 18 Harvard hosting No. 15 Quinnipiac.
All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.
(We previewed all of this weekend’s college hockey action during the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.“)
Fans also can look forward to watching Amherst take on Williams in a high anticipated NESCAC football matchup, otherwise known as “The Biggest Little Game in America.”
Sunday features another men’s Hockey East matchup as No. 2 UMass visits New Hampshire. This game will be followed by two ACC men’s basketball games, with Wake Forest taking on No. 11 Virginia and Detroit Mercy going head-to-head with NC State.
Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.
Friday, Nov. 8
1 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Holy Cross at No. 4 Northeastern (NESN)
8 p.m. — CAA men’s basketball: Harvard at Northeastern (NESNplus)
Saturday, Nov. 9
12 p.m. — NESCAC football: Amherst at Williams (NESN)
12:30 p.m. — ACC football: Georgia Tech at Virginia (NESNplus)
3:30 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 19 Boston College at UConn (NESN)
7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Boston University at No. 11 Providence (NESN)
7 p.m. — ECAC men’s hockey: No. 15 Quinnipiac at No. 18 Harvard (NESNplus)
Sunday, Nov. 10
1 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 2 UMass at New Hampshire (NESN)
2 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Wake Forest at No. 11 Virginia (NESNplus)
4 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Detroit Mercy at NC State (NESNplus)
Thumbnail photo via NESN