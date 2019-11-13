Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carson Smith is adding to the Houston Astros saga.

Houston has been accused of stealing signs during its 2017 World Series championship season. Mike Fiers, who pitched for the Astros during that time, revealed to The Athletic they were using a camera in center field to electronically gain an advantage over their opponents.

Now, the former Boston Red Sox pitcher is weighing in on the matter. Smith took to Twitter on Tuesday night to call out the Astros’ bullpen catcher.

“In the article about the Astros stealing signs, they forgot to mention the bullpen catcher also relaying in signs for specific batters specific ways. Astros went to extreme measures, undoubtedly still do, and it’s paid off for them,” he tweeted.

Smith then followed with another tweet:

“It was also sketchy when the security guards/Crawford box scorekeepers kept constantly checking on our bullpen and looking up at the tv that coincidentally wasn’t working for us that series.”

Well, this certainly is getting more interesting. The Astros released a statement Tuesday, saying they are cooperating with Major League Baseball’s investigation.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports