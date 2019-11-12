Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have leaped to the front of the pack after three weeks of NBA action.

NBA.com’s John Schuhmann ranked the Celtics No. 1 Monday afternoon in the Week 4 edition of his power rankings. The Celtics improved their record to an NBA-best 8-1 hours later and extended their winning streak to eight games, prompting Schuhmann to propel the team over the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers — last week’s top three — into the loftiest spot in the pecking order.

However, Schuhmann suggests Gordon Hayward’s recovery from a fractured hand might impact the Celtics’ position in his rankings in the coming weeks.

“In regard to the 82-game season, the timing of Gordon Hayward’s injury (he fractured his left hand in the second quarter of the Celtics’ win in San Antonio on Saturday) was OK; It’s early,” Schuhmann wrote. “But in regard to the way Hayward was playing, the timing was terrible. He had averaged 23.3 points (on 63% shooting), nine rebounds and 6.3 assists (with just 1.5 turnovers) over his previous four games, and he was a big reason why the Celtics have seen the league’s second biggest jump in the percentage of their shots that have come from the restricted area, from 29% (27th highest) last season to 33% (12th highest) this season. Hayward has seen a jump from 26% to 35% himself and leads the team with 27 buckets in the restricted area, having shown tremendous control with his attacks of the paint. After that opening-night clunker in Philly, the Cs have won seven straight, and after a quick, two-game homestand, they’re back on the road for a five-game trip out West.”

Schuhmann’s Celtics ranking compares favorably to that of ESPN, which pegged the Celtics at No. 4 this week. ESPN also wonders wonders whether the Hayward’s absence will slow the Celtics’ momentum.

If Monday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks is any indications, the Celtics will be poised to cope without Hayward. The main questions are “for how long?” and “how well?” they’ll be able to do so.

