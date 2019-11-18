The Celtics’ 10-game win streak came to a heartbreaking end Sunday afternoon when the Sacramento Kings defeated Boston 100-99.

The streak had the potential to end against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, but Boston ultimately eked out a 105-100 win in the Bay Area. Had Jayson Tatum not listened to Marcus Smart in the final two minutes, however, the result may have been different.

“Smart told me the whole time, like, ‘Yeah, they’re going to tip it back. Shoot the lane,’” Tatum said, via MassLive’s John Karalis. “I’m like, ‘No.’ He’s like, ‘Listen to me. Listen to me.’ I’m like, ‘All right, yo.’ And I listened to him, and it worked.”

So, how did Smart feel about being doubted by his own teammate?

“I was like, ‘just listen to me. Shut up. I don’t want to hear none of that. Just go. I’ll take the blame for it. Whatever, just go for it,'” Smart said. “I’m glad he did. That was big for us. That was pretty much the turnaround for us to get us going to finish the game.”

The Celtics look to get back in the win column Monday night against the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

