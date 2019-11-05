Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are rolling.

After falling to the Philadelphia 76ers in their season opener, the Celtics have ripped off four consecutive wins, the latest coming Saturday night over the New York Knicks via a Jayson Tatum game-winner. The 2-4 Cavaliers, meanwhile, have dropped two consecutive games heading into Tuesday’s contest.

Boston will be without Jaylen Brown for the third straight game, but is expected to welcome back Enes Kanter, who hasn’t played since Opening Night.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers online:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images