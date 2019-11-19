The Boston Celtics will look to get back to their winning ways Monday night in Phoenix.
The Celtics, a day removed from having their 10-game win streak snapped by the Sacramento Kings, will face old friend Aron Baynes and the surprising Suns. Boston enters the game with an NBA-beset 10-2 record, while Phoenix sits at 7-4.
Can the C’s avoid suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Suns online and on TV:
When: Monday, Nov. 18, at 9 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports