Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will look to get back to their winning ways Monday night in Phoenix.

The Celtics, a day removed from having their 10-game win streak snapped by the Sacramento Kings, will face old friend Aron Baynes and the surprising Suns. Boston enters the game with an NBA-beset 10-2 record, while Phoenix sits at 7-4.

Can the C’s avoid suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Suns online and on TV:

When: Monday, Nov. 18, at 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports