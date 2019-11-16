Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics refuse to stop winning, and it’s tough envisioning them getting handed a loss Friday night.

Winners of nine straight games after losing in the season opener, the C’s kick off a five-game road trip against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Due in part to injuries and roster turnover, the Dubs have been an absolute disaster this season and have the worst win percentage in the league.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Hornets online:

When: Friday, Nov. 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images