Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Much of the AFC has been pretty average this season, so few teams truly are out of it.

A pair of AFC West squads that currently are on the outside looking in but very much in the playoff hunt will do battle Thursday night in Oakland, as the 4-4 Raiders are set to host the 4-5 Los Angeles Chargers.

This will be the first of two meetings on the campaign between the divisional foes, with another contest set for the penultimate week of the regular season.

Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. Raiders:

Start Time: Thursday, Nov. 7, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go | Amazon Prime

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images