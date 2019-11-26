Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like Julian Edelman isn’t the only one who thinks we should reassess the “America’s Team” nickname.

Edelman, via a pregame hype video, declared the Patriots as “The New America’s Team” prior to New England’s Week 12 tilt with the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. The reigning Super Bowl champions eventually backed up Edelman’s claim, taking down Dak Prescott and Co. and improving to 10-1 on the season in the process.

Colin Cowherd co-signed Edelman’s proclamation Monday while playing the “3-Word Game” to recap the NFL’s latest slate. “The Herd” host acknowledged the Patriots didn’t receive a dazzling performance from their quarterback, but it was enough to get it done in a game that was played in far-from-ideal weather conditions.

“Cowboys-Patriots: America’s new team,” Cowherd said. “Most-watched regular-season game since 1996. Cowboys have lost six straight to Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Dallas did not score a touchdown. Brady wasn’t spectacular — only 17 of 37 for 190 yards — but in the weather, he didn’t have Mohamed Sanu, he didn’t have Phillip Dorsett, he had at least, I counted, six drops. I thought Brady was really comfortable and really accurate all things considered.”

'Taking a Selfie' 'Atlanta Now Hiring' 'Another Rodgers Excuse'@ColinCowherd plays his 3-word NFL game: pic.twitter.com/XsAEyxGqgy — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 25, 2019

We wonder what Jerry Jones thinks about this.

The Patriots will play their second game against a Lone Star State opponent in as many weeks Sunday when they visit the AFC South-leading Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images