Quite a bit will be at stake Thursday night at NRG Stadium.
The Houston Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts in a highly important AFC South showdown. Both teams currently sit at 6-4, so it’s safe to say the outcome of this Week 12 contest will go a long way in determining who ultimately earns the division crown.
This will be the final meeting of the regular season between these rivals. The Colts managed to hold off Deshaun Watson and Co. in Week 7 for a 30-23 win at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s how to watch Colts vs. Texans online:
When: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, NFL Network
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live | NFL.com
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images