The Boston Bruins welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden on Thursday night, and David Pastrnak made sure to roll up in style.

The right winger will look to extend his league-lead in goals Thursday, which currently sits at 19. But before he hit the ice, Pastrnak displayed an impressive hat-suit combination, which was captured by plenty of cameras, as always.

Take a look:

If that doesn’t scream goal No. 20, we’re not sure what does.

Thursday’s puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images