At this point, nearly anything Rob Gronkowski does sparks speculation of a potential return to the NFL.

That said, the retired New England Patriots tight end certainly is guilty of fueling the fire — something he did plenty of over the weekend.

It all started Saturday night when Gronkowski revealed he plans to make a “big” announcement Tuesday morning. Then, Sunday Morning, the 30-year-old took to Facebook to re-share an old Tom Brady post, one which features the Patriots quarterback jokingly calling for his receivers to “assemble.”

“Tom Brady, do you think this thing still works?!!” Gronkowski wrote in the caption.

Here’s Gronk’s post:

Gronk on Facebook about an hour ago: pic.twitter.com/OABXOJ5qpZ — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) November 17, 2019

And here’s Brady’s video:

Tom Brady, do you think this thing still works?!! 🐚 Posted by Rob Gronkowski -Gronk on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Unsurprisingly, eager Patriots fans loaded the comments section with pleas for Gronkowski to end his retirement.

Here are a few excerpts:

“Nice tease for your announcement on Tuesday! I called it months ago! Welcome back!”

“I really hope this is a sign that you are coming back!!!”

“You’re coming back and we love you for it!”

Of course, neither Gronk’s pending announcement nor his Facebook post should be taken as evidence of a return. Gronkowski likely is just having fun and messing with people, as he often does.

The future Hall of Famer has until Saturday, Nov. 30 to inform the NFL of whether he plans to return. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, for one, is hoping Gronkowski joins the Patriots for the stretch run.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images