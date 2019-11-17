Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The San Francisco 49ers finally have lost a game, but now it’s time for them to get on track.

After suffering their first loss of the season in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, the 8-1 49ers now are set to host the 3-6-1 Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium.

It actually hasn’t been too long since these teams met, as they played each other in the Week 9 “Thursday Night Football” game. San Fran eked out a 28-25 win in the meeting in Glendale.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals-49ers.

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

