Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots defense hasn’t just been good, they’ve been absolutely dominant.

Through eight games this season, the Pats D has stifled opposing offenses with relative ease, though they’ve faced plenty of young, inexperience quarterbacks.

There are very few newcomers to the unit, in fact many are seasoned veterans who have been around for a while. And in a text message to Sports Illustrated on Sunday, captain Devin McCourty explained why the Patriots defense has been so successful.

“We don’t have guys that are playing like they are old,” McCourty told. Fair enough. Continued McCourty: “But we have a great mix of football smarts and athleticism. You put that together with the ability to communicate with each other and play together, and we’ve been able to get ourselves in the best situations. I think since we’re older we know our strengths and we play to them. “There’s no egos.” The biggest test of the season to this point awaits the Patriots on Sunday, as they’ll take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images