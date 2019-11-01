Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance at practice Friday for the third consecutive day.

The 8-0 Patriots are preparing to visit the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in what should be their toughest test of the season to date.

Perfect attendance at the final practice of Ravens week. pic.twitter.com/SFjMkoRi9y — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 1, 2019

Among those participating at practice this week have been wide receiver N’Keal Harry and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, both of whom currently are on injured reserve.

Harry is eligible to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game — he must be activated by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to play this week — while Wynn, who returned to practice Wednesday, must wait until Nov. 24 to make his return to game action.

Seven Patriots players were limited in practice Thursday: wide receivers Julian Edelman and Gunner Olszewski, running back Rex Burkhead, safety Patrick Chung, guard Shaq Mason and tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo. Quarterback Tom Brady was removed from the injury report Thursday after being limited Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images