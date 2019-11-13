Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What once was a playful hair feud between former teammates has turned into something downright spiteful.

Jaylen Brown and his former Boston Celtics teammate, Isaiah Thomas, have gone back and forth about each other’s appearances for what feels like forever. Brown made fun of Thomas’ hair during the summer, Thomas called Brown “ugly” after Brown signed a contract extension with the Celtics, and so on. The most recent jab came when Thomas, now a member of the Washington Wizards, mocked Brown after the C’s youngster trimmed his flat-top before the start of the new season.

That brings us to Tuesday night when Thomas, in Boston for his team’s game against the Celtics on Wednesday, was asked about Brown’s hair while speaking at Marcus Smart’s charity bowling event.

Check out this tweet from The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang:

Isaiah Thomas is still hating on Jaylen Brown’s haircut: “That thing is still ugly. I don’t know what he can do because it‘s ugly when he had it and it’s ugly when he don’t. But that’s my guy.” — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) November 13, 2019

Shot’s fired.

Here’s Brown’s response:

Jaylen Brown said he didn’t want to say any insult in his hair feud with Isaiah Thomas. Then called Isaiah’s hair suspect and said Isaiah’s trying to bring his youth back: “He got the Trey Songz Can’t Help But Wait braids.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 13, 2019

This thing is getting ugly.

Expect plenty of fireworks when the Celtics and Wizards tip-off Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images