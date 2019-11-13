Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of the New England Patriots top run-stuffers is dealing with an injury ahead of the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton (ankle) appeared on the injury report for the first time this season after being limited in Wednesday’s practice. A lack of depth along the D-line is one of New England’s few defensive shortcomings, so Shelton’s status will be worth monitoring this week.

Safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) also were limited Wednesday, with Chung returning to practice after missing the previous two sessions. Special teamer Nate Ebner (ankle/back) did not practice.

The Patriots bye week allowed several of their injured players to heal up. Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Gunner Olszewski, running backs James White and Rex Burkhead, guard Shaq Mason and tight end Ryan Izzo all are off the injury report after being limited during Week 9.

Kickoff for Patriots-Eagles is set for 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday in Philadelphia.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images