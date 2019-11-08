Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pittsburgh Pirates may have found a new favorite in their hunt for a new head of baseball operations in a former Boston Red Sox general manager.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, ex-Red Sox GM Ben Cherington has emerged as a candidate for the Pirates’ head of baseball operations job. Cherington currently serves as the vice president of baseball operations for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cherington was the general manager of the Red Sox from 2011 to 2015. In that time, he helped acquire the likes of Eduardo Rodriguez and draft players like Andrew Benintendi and Michael Chavis. His notable signings were Pablo Sandoval and Hanley Ramirez. Cherington also helped deliver the magical World Series title in 2013.

Former #RedSox GM Ben Cherington has emerged as a candidate to be the #Pirates’ new head of baseball operations, sources tell The Athletic. Cherington, 45, was the Sox GM from Oct. 2011 to Aug. 2015, and has been the #BlueJays’ VP of baseball operations since Sept. 2016. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 8, 2019

Cherington certainly has the track record to excel in the position if given the opportunity.

