Fighting for a spot in your fantasy football league’s playoffs? Let us help you out.
Week 12 presents the final week of byes, and the four teams on hiatus collectively are littered with fantasy standouts. As such, your roster might need a boost as you head into a critical matchup.
With this in mind, here’s a list of players currently rostered in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues who you should consider picking up.
Quarterback: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (55 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
It’s been a disappointing season thus far for the Browns, whose offense, specifically, hasn’t come close to meeting expectations. But despite the Myles Garrett incident, things finally might be turning around for Baker Mayfield and Co., who still have an outside shot at reaching the playoffs. The second-year QB has thrown for multiple scores in each of his last two games and hasn’t tossed an interception since Week 8. He could be in store for his best performance of the campaign Sunday when Cleveland hosts the Miami Dolphins, who feature one of the league’s worst defenses. The Browns will need Mayfield to light it up if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Other quarterbacks to target: Ryan Fitzpatrick (MIA), Ryan Tannehill (TEN)
Running Back: Jonathan Williams, Indianapolis Colts (6 percent owned)
With Marlon Mack sidelined for Thursday’s game due to a hand injury, expect Williams to take on an expanded role. The fourth-year pro made the most of his opportunity Sunday, rushing for 116 yards on 13 carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars after Mack went down. Williams also faces a fairly favorable matchup against the Houston Texans, who’ve allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs this season.
Other running backs to pursue: Kalen Ballage (MIA), Bo Scarbrough (DET), Gus Edwards (BAL)
Wide Receiver: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (54 percent owned)
We’re starting to see why the 49ers felt Samuel was worthy of being the 36th overall pick in this year’s draft. The rookie wideout has been a monster the past two weeks, hauling in a combined 16 catches for 246 yards. The Green Bay Packers boast a relatively strong pass defense, but there’s a good chance Samuel will fall through the cracks and find opportunities. Green Bay will have its hands full with San Francisco’s fully loaded stable of running backs, Emmanuel Sanders and potentially George Kittle, who might return from injury this week.
Other wide receivers to target: Danny Amendola (DET), Josh Gordon (SEA), Robby Anderson (NYJ)
Tight End: Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks (34 percent owned)
It’s becoming clear Russell Wilson can make it work with any tight end. Will Dissly was putting together a breakout season before going down with injury, and now Hollister is shining bright in the Seahawks’ offense. The 26-year-old has been a frequent target of Wilson of late, catching 12 passes for 99 yards with three touchdowns over Seattle’s last two games. Hollister has become a legitimate red-zone threat, and he could see an uptick in targets this week if No. 1 wideout Tyler Lockett is unable to go.
Other tight ends to pursue: Darren Fells (HOU)
