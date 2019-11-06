Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Thomas has struggled since the Boston Celtics dealt the one-time MVP candidate to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it appears he’s finally found a home.

Thomas found success during his first three appearances with the Washington Wizards, scoring 16 points, 17 points and 16 points, respectively, after what has been a trying couple years for the 5-foot-9 guard. But those three outings, among other things, landed Thomas a started gig for Scott Brooks, something he’s been after for quite some time.

“I’m never gonna quit, no matter what,” Thomas said, per The Athletic’s Fred Katz. “I’ve been through real-life situations that’s bigger than basketball. Really, I probably looked my kids in their eyes, and that was probably what kept me going because it’s been tough the last two years, but I know my end goal. I know I wanna be one of the best basketball players to ever play. I know I’ve got a lot left in the tank, and I’m only 30 years old.

“Like I keep saying, it’s just taking advantage of the opportunity,” he added. “I chose the Wizards because they looked me in the eye and told me they would give me an opportunity, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Thomas scored nine points and added six assists in his first start Monday, playing 24 minutes as the Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons.

It certainly seems like Thomas is seizing his opportunity, which Celtics fans everywhere will be happy to see.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images