The world of sports is filled with what-ifs, and for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, one in particular haunts him to this day.

Bill Belichick was fired by the Cleveland Browns on Feb. 14, 1996, which ultimately allowed him to land with the New England Patriots as an assistant coach under Bill Parcells, and later as head coach roughly three years later. But before Robert Kraft brought in arguably the best coach in NFL history, Jones had a shot to do so at a ski resort of all places, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Bill Belichick said, ‘I can coach. If you ever get an opportunity, don’t forget about me,’” Jones told Machota. “I’ve thought about that many times. You never know where you can find a great coach. You can find them in a ski checkout line sometimes.”

Jerry Jones: Bill Belichick said, ‘I can coach. If you ever get an opportunity, don’t forget about me.’ “I’ve thought about that many times. You never know where you can find a great coach. You can find them in a ski checkout line sometimes.” https://t.co/7vnFo6BRTy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 19, 2019

Jones’ thinking about that from “time to time” is something that likely would drive many Cowboys fans insane. Since being fired from Cleveland, Belichick has gone on to go 234-80 in New England en route to six Super Bowl titles, while Dallas has yet to make it past the NFC Divisional game.

Kraft and the Patriots jumped all over Jones’ missed opportunity, but the Cowboys have a chance to hand New England its second loss of the season Sunday when they take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images