Jamal Adams pulled off quite the interception Sunday afternoon.

The New York Jets absolutely manhandled New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the third quarter when he casually just ripped the ball from Jones’ hands and ran it back for a touchdown.

The Jets went on to eventually win 34-27.

But after the game, Adams took to Twitter to troll Jones and give his take on what happened during the interception. Check it out:

It more or less happened just like that.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images