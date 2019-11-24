Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dallas Cowboys still are known as “America’s Team,” but do they still deserve that label?

Julian Edelman apparently doesn’t believe so.

For his latest hype video, which arrived hours before the New England Patriots’ game against the Cowboys, Edelman compared the current “America’s Team” merits of both franchises. Unsurprisingly, he chose the organization that’s won six Super Bowl titles since the Cowboy’s claimed their last Lombardi Trophy.

Take a look:

Bold stuff from the Patriots receiver.

While Edelman is expected to play Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, the respective statuses of fellow wideouts Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are far more murky.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images