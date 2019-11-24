Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most people agree that over the past two decades, the New England Patriots have created the greatest dynasty in NFL history. However, the 1980s-90s San Francisco 49ers still get some love, especially from ardent Patriots haters.

Well, the Patriots can put another nail in the statistical coffin Sunday afternoon.

With a win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots would become the first team in NFL history with 10 or more wins in 17 consecutive seasons. That’s incredible, no matter which way you slice it.

Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:

Patriots could become the 1st team in NFL history with ≥ 10 wins in 17 straight seasons 1. Patriots – 2003/2018 – 16 seasons

1. 49ers – 1983/1999 – 16 seasons details pic.twitter.com/LyC3jl69rN — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) November 24, 2019

Victory won’t come easy for the Patriots on Sunday.

As if it weren’t already difficult enough for Tom Brady and the offense to score points, New England might be without the services of injured receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett. That would leave Brady with just three wideouts to throw to against a fast, capable Dallas defense.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images