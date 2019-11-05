Julian Edelman isn’t letting Sunday night’s loss get to him.
The New England Patriots suffered their first defeat of the season, a 37-20 loss, at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Edelman has been known to post postgame Instagram photos after a win, but the story was different come Sunday. There was no picture from the wide receiver after the loss. And understandably so. But he posted to his Instagram account Monday with a simple message for Pats fans.
“Fall down. Get back up. #WeKeepMoving,” he captioned the photo.
Take a look:
New England will go into its bye with an 8-1 record before regrouping and taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 17.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images