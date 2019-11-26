Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than one week after being taken off the court on a stretcher, Kemba Walker is expected to return to the Celtics’ lineup.

Walker is listed as probable for Boston’s Wednesday night matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. The point guard initially was listed as doubtful and later downgraded to out for Monday’s win over the Sacramento Kings with a neck sprain.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Brooklyn: Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Daniel Theis (illness) – QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (neck sprain) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 26, 2019

Of course, the neck sprain occurred Friday night after Walker ran into teammate Semi Ojeleye during Boston’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Walker remained on the ground for eight-plus minutes before being taken off the court on a stretcher. Team doctor Tony Schena provided an update on the guard Monday night.

Daniel Theis, who missed Monday’s game due to illness, is listed as questionable, while Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) and Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) remain out.

Former Celtic Kyrie Irving will not make the trip due to a shoulder injury.

Boston and Brooklyn tip off from TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET.

