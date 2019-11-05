Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Champions Classic double-header is sure to be an entertaining opening to the 2019-20 college basketball season, and the nightcap should all but guarantee that.

No. 1 Michigan State is set to take on No. 2 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden following the conclusion of Duke-Kansas.

Senior Cassius Winston leads Tom Izzo’s squad, while sophomore Ashton Hagans hopes to successfully take the reins of John Calipari’s backcourt. Last year, Kentucky was blown out of the Champions Classic nightcap by the Zion Williamson-led Duke Blue Devils. The Wildcats will look for better results Tuesday at MSG.

Here’s how to watch the game:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

