The Boston Red Sox are set for a busy offseason, with Mookie Betts’ future remaining on their to-do list after J.D. Martinez recently opted into his $23.75 million deal.

Regardless of the rumors surrounding Betts, it’s impossible to deny the outfielder’s numbers over his last two seasons. In 2018, Betts hit .346 with 32 home runs and 80 RBI’s en route to winning his first American League MVP award. He followed that up by posting a .295 batting average in 2019 to go along with 29 homers and 80 RBI’s. Not too shabby.

For more on Betts’ stats, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.