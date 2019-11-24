Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Over two years removed from the infamous post-race fisticuffs in Las Vegas, Kyle Busch has renewed his feud with Joey Logano.

This time, however, Busch is hurling verbal haymakers.

Busch, fresh off earning his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, gave a candid and often humorous interview this week on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. At one point, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was asked about why other drivers “hate” Logano, and Busch didn’t hold back.

“Because he wants to be this really, really cool, everything’s always funny, laugh it up, have a good time kind of guy off the track,” Busch said. “But then he puts his helmet on and he’s a complete d–k.

” … I’m just a d–k all the time. You know how I roll. What you see is what you get.”

Kyle Busch vs. Joey Slowgano. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/iyj0Y0bYR2 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 22, 2019

Those comments surely will go over well in Logano’s camp.

Of course, Busch hardly is considered a likable figure in NASCAR. The two-time Cup champion gets in more feuds, throws more temper tantrums and complains more about the rules than just about any driver in the sport.

