The Boston Celtics fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Staples Center, but there were plenty of positives in the loss.

In the latest edition of the “NESN Celtics Podcast,” NESN.com’s Chris Grenham and Adam London recap the positives and negatives from the West Coast overtime thriller, discuss where the Celtics stand in the overall NBA landscape, and review their new city uniforms.

The guys also discuss the current state of Boston’s depth chart, and how Brad Wanamaker’s quality minutes impact the role of someone like Enes Kanter off the bench.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

