Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maybe the timing of Antonio Brown’s apology to Robert Kraft wasn’t a coincidence.

The embattled free-agent wide receiver has been without a team since the New England Patriots cut him at the end of September. During his time with the Patriots, allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, were brought against Brown, and he since has been the subject of an investigation by the NFL.

Brown got his chance to meet with the league about the allegations last week, and now it appears he’s hopeful he might play in the league again this season, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation,” Florio wrote, “Brown remains hopeful that a decision will come “very soon.” There’s a sense of optimism from Brown’s perspective that he will be cleared to return to the NFL before the 2019 regular season ends.”

Even if he is cleared, it seems unlikely the Patriots would bring him back. Then again, stranger things have happened.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images