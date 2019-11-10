Just over one week after being claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks, former New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is set to try and make an impact for his new team.
Gordon is healthy and ready to go for the Seahawks as they prepare to face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football”. This comes two weeks after the Patriots placed him on injured reserve and released him one week later.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, not only is Gordon ready to go for the Seahawks, but he also is set to play a “significant amount” after being a total professional since arriving in Seattle.
Gordon will be an important and timely addition to Russell Wilson’s receiving corps in Monday night’s matchup with the 49ers.
