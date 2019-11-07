Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oddsmakers have joined the Boston Bruins’ band of believers.

FanDuel Sportsbook on Thursday gave the Bruins 7/1 odds to win the Stanley Cup Final in 2020. These latest lines peg the Bruins as title favorites for the first time this season to date.

Latest odds to win the Stanley Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Cfs8ViLJdp — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 7, 2019

The Bruins’ 24 points tops the Eastern Conference and is second only to the St. Louis Blues, who have played two more games than Boston. The Bruins’ impressive start has prompted oddsmakers to propel them over Tampa Bay Lighting, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights and other teams whose odds have been better than or equal to Boston’s at various points this season.

The Bruins entered the regular season with 13/1 odds to win the Stanley Cup. FanDuel then upgraded Boston’s lines to 19/2 after two weeks of competitive.

Nearly three weeks after that, the Bruins deservedly stand alone as Stanley Cup favorites. They must maintain their on-ice dominance in order to keep hold of that “favorites” tag.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images