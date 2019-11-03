Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At long last, the New England Patriots will face a good team.

So far this season, the Pats have rolled to an 8-0 record, playing mostly underwhelming teams every week. That changes Sunday, though, as New England will face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens own a 5-2 record, which is good for a share of the second-best record in the AFC. Baltimore historically has given Tom Brady and Co. some trouble, so this promises to be an exciting one.

Here’s how to watch Patriots-Ravens.

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images