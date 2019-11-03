Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Injury was added to insult for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Week 9 marked the Colts’ first loss since Week 4, as Indianapolis fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-24 at Heinz Field. The Colts were forced to play the bulk of the contest without starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was rolled into by Quenton Nelson minutes into the second quarter.

After laying on the field while holding his knee for a few minutes, Brissett was able to jog off the field but did not return to the game. Head coach Frank Reich wasn’t in a position to offer a thorough update on the young signal-caller following his team’s narrow defeat.

“A knee, MCL-ish. I think it looks at this point like a sprain,” Reich said, per The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “I think we’ll have to see how it responds.”

For what it’s worth, Brissett told reporters he was “fine” when asked about the status of the injury after the game.

Veteran Brian Hoyer took over under center for Indy after Brissett went down. The veteran QB completed 17 of 26 passes for 168 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Hoyer get the start in Week 10, as the Colts can afford to proceed with caution with Brissett as a matchup with the 1-7 Miami Dolphins awaits next Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images