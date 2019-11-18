Rob Gronkowski is past his prime, but it’s safe to say the Patriots could use his services.

New England’s offense has been rather anemic over the past few weeks, and the reigning Super Bowl champions particularly have received next to nothing from their tight ends all season. Gronkowski, obviously, would be a major upgrade over the likes of Benjamin Watson and Matt LaCosse, but the five-time Pro Bowl selection believes there’s another offense that could reach the next level if he entered the fold.

“I feel like the Dallas Cowboys could use a tight end like myself to put those points in the red zone,” Gronkowski said on the latest edition of “FOX NFL Sunday.” “I’m just saying, if they had one to go up in the red zone, they would be winning games.”

"I feel like the @dallascowboys could use a tight end like myself." – @RobGronkowski 😂 pic.twitter.com/6DV6GUq29l — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 17, 2019

When jokingly asked if that was his way of announcing he was heading to Dallas, Gronk unsurprisingly opted for ambiguity as he has on all questions he’s received regarding a potential NFL comeback.

“Hey, you never know. You never know,” Gronkowski said. “With the stories these days, you don’t know where I’m going to be playing.”

Speaking of the unknown, it remains to be seen what Gronk’s impending “big announcement” entails. Boomer Esiason, for one, believes the future Hall of Fame tight end once again is pulling the wool over our eyes.

