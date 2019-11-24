FOXBORO — There were far-from-ideal weather conditions Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots and Cowboys were met with heavy rain, temperatures hovering in the high 30s and strong wind gusts. While both teams surely would’ve preferred sunny skies, a former New England superstar believes the reigning Super Bowl champs are far better equipped to handle the inclement weather than their Week 12 opponent.

Rob Gronkowski, who felt the wrath of Mother Nature more than a few times over his nine seasons in Foxboro, believes there’s a clear difference between the Patriots and Cowboys when it comes to preparing for tough conditions.

“When there’s weather conditions like this, good defenses need to become great, and let me tell you, it’s advantage Patriots any time there’s weather,” Gronkowski said on FOX. “You want to know why? The Patriots practice in any conditions. If it’s rain, if it’s snow, if it’s 100 degrees, if it’s four degrees, it does not matter. Coach (Bill) Belichick is making you go out on that practice field and he’s making you show up on time even if there’s a blizzard at 7 a.m. And let me tell you this: If there’s a little rain in Dallas, a little snow in Dallas, Jerry Jones comes down and says, ‘Do you guys want to practice in the bubble today?’ That’s why it’s advantage Patriots…”

We doubt Jones will pay any mind to Gronk’s comment, but a verbal feud between the future Hall of Fame tight end and the Cowboys owner sure would be something.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images