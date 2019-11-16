Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and LeBron James have long been among the elite class of their respective sports, but now there seems to be a bit of a crossover.

The crossover, of course, is a humorous one, which all began when James said he and Brady were “one in the same” regarding the longevity and drive of their careers. Brady caught wind of the quote and responded to the 15-time All-Star on Friday via Twitter.

James initially said the two stars were going to “play until (they) can’t walk no more,” but Brady added his own twist to it.

“I’m playing until I can’t dunk anymore!,” Brady wrote, tagging James’ account.

It didn’t take long for James to respond.

“Well I’m playing until I can’t throw TD passes anymore!,” James tweeted back less than two hours later.

Whether you like it or not, it doesn’t sound like either star plans on riding off into the sunset anytime soon.

