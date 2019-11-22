There’s only one Tom Brady. Let’s all agree on that.
Maybe someday an NFL superstar will achieve a similar level of success, at which point we’ll need to reconsider the football landscape. But until then, it’s hard to argue anyone other than the New England Patriots quarterback is the greatest of all time.
As such, comparing a young player — especially a college quarterback — to Brady seems fruitless. It’s ultimately harmless, though, and one scout didn’t shy away from suggesting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow possesses Brady-like qualities.
“He has some of the stuff Brady has — he can get away, move around in the pocket, make subtle movements to buy time,” the scout recently told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “That’s hard to find, and he has that.”
Of course, it’s important to note the scout isn’t saying Burrow, arguably the top quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft class, will match the accomplishments of Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion (and counting). He’s simply pointing out that Burrow is an intriguing QB prospect for reasons that go beyond pure arm talent.
There’s been some debate as to whether Burrow will be the No. 1 overall pick next April, and that debate has gained even more steam in wake of the season-ending hip injury that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered this past weekend. The LSU senior has a lot going for him, Brady comparison or not.
“There’s so much to like about him. The entire skill set’s there — tall, smart, athletic, can throw, and throw on the run,” another scout told Breer. “He’ll miss a few, and you ask ‘why is this happening?’ And you think maybe you clean it up, do something with his footwork. But no doubt, he’s top-five pick.”
Now, this is where we remind you that Brady was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round (199th overall) back in 2000, so the pre-draft evaluation process is very, very tricky and player comparisons should be handled with care at all times.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images