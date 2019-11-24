Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday’s game could be crucial for the Seahawks.

Seattle will visit the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 12, and while a loss certainly won’t put the Seahawks out of playoff contention, it will put them further behind the San Francisco 49ers for the top spot in the NFC West.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are fighting to stay in the postseason race, so needless to say the W is important for both teams.

Here’s how to watch Seahawks-Eagles:

When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

