Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another week, another bitter AFC North matchup for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The shorthanded Steelers had more than a week and a half to contemplate what went wrong in their controversial loss to the Cleveland Browns last week, a game that was overshadowed by Myles Garrett clubbing Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

Not only will the Steelers be without Maurkice Pouncey, who was suspended for his role in the brawl, they’ll also be without star offensive players JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner. The good news for Pittsburgh? They’re taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s how to watch Bengals-Steelers.

When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images