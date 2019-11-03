The Ottawa Senators — and the NHL as a whole, really — can breathe a sigh of relief.
Forward Scott Sabourin was stretchered off the ice Saturday night after a nasty collision with Boston Bruins forward David Backes. Sabourin, who was unconscious and motionless on the ice for roughly 10 minutes, was taken to a local hospital where he was able to speak with doctors and move his arms and legs.
Then, Sunday morning, Sabourin shared this on his Instagram story:
Obviously, Sabourin looks to be in pretty rough shape, but the post nevertheless is a good sign from the 27-year-old.
The Bruins went on to pick up a 5-2 victory at TD Garden.
