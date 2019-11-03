Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Ottawa Senators — and the NHL as a whole, really — can breathe a sigh of relief.

Forward Scott Sabourin was stretchered off the ice Saturday night after a nasty collision with Boston Bruins forward David Backes. Sabourin, who was unconscious and motionless on the ice for roughly 10 minutes, was taken to a local hospital where he was able to speak with doctors and move his arms and legs.

Then, Sunday morning, Sabourin shared this on his Instagram story:

Scott Sabourin posted this on his Instagram account this morning. #Sens pic.twitter.com/IyXPmJyKON — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 3, 2019

Obviously, Sabourin looks to be in pretty rough shape, but the post nevertheless is a good sign from the 27-year-old.

The Bruins went on to pick up a 5-2 victory at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images