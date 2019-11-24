Skip Bayless wasted no time firing up the take machine as it pertained to one of Week 12’s most marquee matchups.

The New England Patriots welcomed the Dallas Cowboys to Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a battle of division leaders. The “Undisputed” co-host couldn’t even wait until kickoff in rainy Foxboro to launch a confident prediction.

Enjoy this Super Bowl preview. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 24, 2019

We probably shouldn’t be surprised by this. Bayless, of course, is an outspoken Cowboys diehard and also one of Tom Brady’s biggest fans. But while this Super Bowl LIV prediction is veiled with bias, it doesn’t really take a great stretch of the imagination to envision New England and Dallas meeting in Miami on the first Sunday in February.

With that in mind, both the Patriots and Cowboys will be looking to make a statement in their first meeting since 2015.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images